185,000 Shares in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) Bought by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI accounts for approximately 0.6% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTVI. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter worth $249,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the third quarter valued at about $762,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the third quarter valued at about $2,852,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the third quarter valued at about $12,688,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTVI remained flat at $$9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

