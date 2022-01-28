19,465 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 80.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 15.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LI. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $23.45 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of -293.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

