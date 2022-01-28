1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of 1st Source in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SRCE opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in 1st Source by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,044,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.14 per share, for a total transaction of $94,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.