$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to report sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.45.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.89. 2,250,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,632. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

