$2.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report $2.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $8.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $9.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $17,020,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 17,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.93. 25,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $113.83 and a one year high of $164.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

