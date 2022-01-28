20,487 Shares in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ChromaDex by 115,990.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. ChromaDex Co. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

