21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $8.14

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $8.75. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 13,878 shares traded.

VNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,909 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,494 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,659,000 after acquiring an additional 847,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,084,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,744,000 after acquiring an additional 618,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,983,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after buying an additional 331,045 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

