2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.22.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get 2U alerts:

2U stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 127,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in 2U by 42.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U during the second quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U during the third quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the third quarter worth $66,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.