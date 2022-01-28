$306.13 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report $306.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.20 million and the highest is $308.40 million. Green Dot reported sales of $274.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,921,520. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,967,000. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after buying an additional 455,267 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,453,000 after buying an additional 338,846 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 483,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 325,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,219,000 after purchasing an additional 300,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,146. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

