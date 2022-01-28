31,796 Shares in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 523.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,686,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 364,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $234.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

