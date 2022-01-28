3,543 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Bought by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 176.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 55.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,925 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,434,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,921,000 after purchasing an additional 63,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,182,872.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $223,670.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,185 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,885 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWST stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average of $101.53. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

