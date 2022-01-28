$36.93 Million in Sales Expected for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will post sales of $36.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.15 million and the lowest is $36.70 million. HomeTrust Bancshares posted sales of $35.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $56,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $300,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

