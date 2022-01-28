3,774 Shares in Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Esports Technologies news, major shareholder Ebjt Management Llc sold 312,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $303,375.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBET opened at $10.38 on Friday. Esports Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

