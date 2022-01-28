3i Group (LON:III) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,840 by Analysts at Barclays

3i Group (LON:III) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 1,815 ($24.49) to GBX 1,840 ($24.82) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

III stock opened at GBX 1,327.50 ($17.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,415.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,340.05. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,089.50 ($14.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.92 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 19.25 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

