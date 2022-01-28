3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 1,025.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

TGOPY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 246,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2733 per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

TGOPY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

