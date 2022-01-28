4,795 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,859 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,846,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,828,000 after acquiring an additional 947,591 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $67.31 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $80.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

