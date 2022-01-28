4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,300 ($31.03) to GBX 2,700 ($36.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,980 ($40.21).

4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 2,690 ($36.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £755.51 million and a PE ratio of 181.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,776.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,850.69. 4imprint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,152.65 ($29.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,265 ($44.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

