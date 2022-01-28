$5.48 Million in Sales Expected for Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) to announce sales of $5.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diginex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full-year sales of $18.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 million to $19.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $72.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diginex.

EQOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price objective on shares of Diginex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

EQOS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 433,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,988. Diginex has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $22.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Diginex by 36.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 47,277 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Diginex by 48.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diginex by 111.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Diginex during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Diginex by 46.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 56,832 shares in the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

