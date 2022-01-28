53,715 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAS. Raymond James upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $14.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.