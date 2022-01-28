$561.69 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to announce sales of $561.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $572.00 million and the lowest is $545.00 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $460.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 4,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

