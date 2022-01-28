$58.25 Million in Sales Expected for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will post $58.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.50 million to $61.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $57.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $213.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $216.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $282.95 million, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $315.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

ANIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $576.05 million, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26.

ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

