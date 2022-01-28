$592.33 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to report sales of $592.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $588.05 million and the highest is $595.70 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $535.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

Shares of SBAC traded up $11.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.76. 741,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,621. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.98. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.75 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

