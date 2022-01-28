$593.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will post $593.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $582.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $610.20 million. Cinemark reported sales of $98.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 504.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $12,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. 4,516,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,974. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

