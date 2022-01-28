685,881 Shares in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 685,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 2.48% of Skydeck Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,938,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,696,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter worth $854,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter worth $101,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYA remained flat at $$9.70 during trading on Friday. Skydeck Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

