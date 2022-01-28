$705.87 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post $705.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $709.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $703.60 million. IDEX posted sales of $614.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on IEX shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.73.

Shares of IEX traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $211.29. 286,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,084. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.42. IDEX has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in IDEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

