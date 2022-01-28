76,725 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of B&G Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 76,970 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:BGS opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

