$8.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report sales of $8.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.86 billion and the lowest is $7.82 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $42.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.83 billion to $44.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.50 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

