8PAY Trading 21.5% Lower This Week (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $636,893.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00048899 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.95 or 0.06690443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,144.33 or 1.00127707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00052062 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars.

