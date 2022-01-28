8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) PT Lowered to $15.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EGHT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of EGHT opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $38.15.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $69,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in 8X8 by 44.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.