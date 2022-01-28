$91.07 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report $91.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $91.13 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $72.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $334.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.50 million to $343.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $419.53 million, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $429.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.53. 387,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,471. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.08. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 219.49 and a beta of 1.73. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $181.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $2,225,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,114,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 142,048 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Kornit Digital by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 68,940 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

