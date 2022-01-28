9,182 Shares in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at $186,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.09 on Friday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.01 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $693,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $1,254,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,116,428 shares of company stock valued at $30,579,842.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNUT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

