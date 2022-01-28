A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $75.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $86.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

