Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,980 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 56,781 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $69,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,623,000 after buying an additional 1,276,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,317,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $120.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.