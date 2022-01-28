Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Trading Down 2.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $151.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Abbott Laboratories traded as low as $119.10 and last traded at $120.64. 134,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,257,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.27.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $212.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

