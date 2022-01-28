Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.76. Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to at least $1.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $120.44 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

