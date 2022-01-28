Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.58. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,588,000 after purchasing an additional 160,713 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after acquiring an additional 134,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92,921 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,841,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,420,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.