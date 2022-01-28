Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Up 305.9% in January

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 305.9% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:JEQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.26.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.9805 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.43.
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
