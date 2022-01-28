Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Up 305.9% in January

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 305.9% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:JEQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.9805 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEQ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 32.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 102,241 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

