ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) were down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00.

About ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

