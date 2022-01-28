Actinium (ACM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27,161.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $478,762.32 and $27,161.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 38,455,450 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

