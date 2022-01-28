Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Director Sells $37,503,300.21 in Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

GOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,847 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 558.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 739,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 13,148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 598,515 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,836,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

