Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADMG opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22.
About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group
