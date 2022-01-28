Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.59. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,173,899 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADMP. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,785,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 854,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 582,319 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 541,460 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

