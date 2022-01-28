Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.83

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.83 and traded as low as $25.10. Adecco Group shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 86,810 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -130.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adecco Group AG will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

