Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 156,156 Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.59% of Ecoark at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEST. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in Ecoark during the third quarter valued at $14,992,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ecoark in the third quarter worth $110,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecoark in the third quarter worth $34,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecoark in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Ecoark in the third quarter worth $515,000. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecoark alerts:

Ecoark stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Ecoark Holdings Inc has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Ecoark had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 52.21%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter.

In other Ecoark news, CFO William B. Hoagland acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randy May acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecoark Company Profile

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecoark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecoark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.