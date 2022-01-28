Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,031 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Teekay Tankers worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $354.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

