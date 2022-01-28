Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,824 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at $71,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

