Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,907 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,421,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after buying an additional 580,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after buying an additional 2,865,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 119.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 1,117,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,709,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 74,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

NYSE:MAXR opened at $24.55 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.