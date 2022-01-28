Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $263,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $87.15 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $114.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

