Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Quidel by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in Quidel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Quidel by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

QDEL stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.26. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $91.14 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.52.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

