Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,716 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 49.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

